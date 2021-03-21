Atletico Madrid and Alaves name starting lineups as Los Rojiblancos seek to bounce back from Champions League exit

Atletico Madrid host Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga this evening in yet another crucial match. Los Rojiblancos crashed out of the Champions League with a whimper at Chelsea midweek, and are under serious pressure from both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race.
👥 ¡Nuestro 1⃣1⃣ rojiblanco para el #AtletiAlavés!👇
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/7vw4k78s4Y
— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 21, 2021
Both are unbeaten in their last five, with the former winning three of those five and the latter four. Atletico are three points clear of Madrid with a game in hand and four clear of Barcelona with the same games played, meaning the Blaugrana could move a single point behind Atletico should they beat Real Sociedad tonight and Atletico lose to Alaves.
👥 Este es el 𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 elegido por el 'Pitu' Abelardo para enfrentarnos al @Atleti 👇#AtletiAlavés #GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/fQE7JDcDew
— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) March 21, 2021
Alaves, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives. They sit in 19th, in the relegation zone, just two points off bottom-placed Huesca and having lost four of their last five. A win for them would be titanic, as it would see them jump out of the bottom three and into the relative safety of 17th at Elche’s expense.