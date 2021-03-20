La Liga News

Valencia’s move for French star Florian Thauvin blocked

Valencia are set to be thwarted in their attempts to sign Marseille’s midfield star Florian Thauvin this summer.

Los Che have been heavily linked with a move for the French international ahead of the 2021/22 season after reportedly failing to sign him last summer.

Thauvin looks certain to leave the Stade Velodrome this summer after failing to agree a contract extension beyond July with the Ligue 1 giants.

Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 28-year old’s wage demands have ended any chance of Valencia being able to sign him.

La Liga rivals Sevilla have also been tentatively linked with a possible free transfer swoop for him, but financial restraints are also likely to rule them out of the running to make a move.

Thauvin could be tempted to return to England, if an offer is forthcoming from the Premier League, after failing to impress during a brief spell there with Newcastle back in 2015.

 

