Spanish football morning headlines: La Liga’s elite embrace a trend, Coutinho’s secret clause and Laporta makes contact with Haaland

Spanish football morning headlines for 20 March

The trend La Liga’s elite have all embraced

Formations are an integral part of football as noted by Marca. Herbert Chapman, coach of Arsenal back in the 1920s, was the one to devise the WM system, a shape that fielded three centre-backs behind a five-man midfield. That’s the formation of choice for all three of La Liga’s biggest clubs at the moment. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all use it.

The secret clause in Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho arrived at Barcelona in January 2018 in a blaze of glory, one of the most highly-touted footballers in Europe as noted by Diario AS. The Brazilian has far from lived up to the standard you’d expect from a player who cost €160m, however, and looks to be on the way out in the near future. Three years after signing, a new clause has come to light in the transfer.

Barcelona make contact to sign Erling Haaland

Joan Laporta’s presidency at Barcelona promises passion and emotion in the wake of some years of apathy according to Diario Sport. Integral to his ambition of returning the Catalan giants to the elite of the elite is the signing of a bonafide crack who will excite supporters and engender positivity, with Borussia Dortmund goal-machine Erling Haaland emerging as the number one target. The operation to sign him would be complicated, but Laporta is said to be determined to land his man.

