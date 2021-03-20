Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid keep title ambition burning, All-Basque affair ends all square and Ronald Koeman keeping feet on ground

Spanish football evening headlines for 20 March

Real Madrid secure strong victory on the road at Celta Vigo to keep title ambition burning

Real Madrid travelled to Galicia this afternoon in the hope of building upon the positive momentum they’ve generated recently, and succeeded, winning 3-1 against Celta Vigo.

All-Basque affair ends all square at San Mames as Athletic Bilbao and Eibar draw

Athletic Bilbao and Eibar drew 1-1 in a Basque Derby at San Mames on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Yuri Berchiche, teed up by Oscar de Marcos, opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute only for Kike to find Eibar’s equaliser in the 17th.

Ronald Koeman keeping feet on ground ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Real Sociedad: “We have to keep working, taking things game-by-game”

Barcelona travel to the Basque country tomorrow evening to lock horns with Real Sociedad, a side they’ve already faced twice this season in La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. Barcelona are in a good moment despite their elimination from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last week.

