Ronald Koeman names unchanged Barcelona squad for Real Sociedad trip

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has named an unchanged match day squad to face Real Sociedad in La Liga action this weekend.

The Dutchman is sticking with his tried and trusted options with little change on the injury front in Catalonia.

Spanish international Sergi Roberto has returned to first team training ahead of the game, but according to reports from Marca, he will not be fit for a full comeback until after the international break.

La Blaugrana are aiming to close the title gap on rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid with a win away in the Basque Country and Koeman is expected to keep changes to his line up at a minimum.

Ronald Araujo could return at centre back with Oscar Mingueza moving across to replace Sergino Dest at full back.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V REAL SOCIEDAD

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele