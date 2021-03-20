Real Madrid will pay David Alaba, his father and his agent a €20m signing-on bonus if he joins

Reports carried by Mundo Deportivo have revealed the fine details of Real Madrid’s verbal agreement with David Alaba for his arrival this coming summer. Los Blancos will pay in the region of €20m to Pini Zahavi, the player’s agent, George Alaba, his father, and the player himself as a signing-on bonus as he’ll arrive on a free.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end this summer, and his agreement with Madrid would see him sign a four-year deal worth €10m per season.

It’s a verbal agreement, however, and there are several other clubs closely following Alaba, including Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered the Austrian international a deal worth €15m per season.

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career. Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.