Real Madrid tracking ‘New Casemiro’ Renato Tapia from Celta Vigo

Real Madrid are rumoured to be tracking Celta Vigo‘s highly rated central midfielder Renato Tapia, dubbed as the ‘New Casemiro‘.

Peruvian international Tapia has enjoyed an impressive debut season in Galicia after joining from Dutch side Feyenoord at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Blancos have now highlighted the 25-year old as a possible long term replacement for fans favourite Casemiro in the Spanish capital, after racking up some impressive numbers for tackles and interceptions.

He signed a four year deal at the Estadio Balaidos after joining Celta on a free transfer in 2020, however, his current contract includes a €30m release clause with Eduardo Coudet’s side.

Casemiro is contracted to Real Madrid until 2023 and after establishing himself as a key member of Zinedine Zidane‘s squad in recent seasons, he could begin extension talks this summer, after teammate Toni Kroos committed his future to the club in 2021.