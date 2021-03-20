Real Madrid secure strong victory on the road at Celta Vigo to keep title ambition burning

Real Madrid travelled to Galicia this afternoon in the hope of building upon the positive momentum they’ve generated recently, and succeeded, winning 3-1 against Celta Vigo.

Karim Benzema skippered Madrid in the absence of Sergio Ramos. The Frenchman is in serious form, scoring a late double last weekend against Elche at Valdebebas and notching another brace this afternoon. Both Barcelona and Atletico play tomorrow evening, so Zinedine Zidane’s men have managed to apply a good deal of pressure on both of their title rivals with this win.

They started well, pinning their hosts back and opening the scoring in the 20th minute through Benzema, who scored in his sixth consecutive game to fire his team into the lead. He doubled it less than ten minutes later, seizing on a defensive error and making Celta pay.

Celta pulled one back five minutes before half-time, Santi Mina steering home a header after Denis Suarez teed him up with a set-piece. It was to ultimately be in vain, however, with Madrid bouncing back to put the icing on the cake in the 94th minute, right at the death. Benzema was pivotal again, setting up Marco Asensio to score after coming on for Toni Kroos.