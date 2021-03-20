Joao Felix suspended for Atletico Madrid clash with Alaves

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix is the main absentee for their crunch La Liga tie with Alaves this weekend.

Diego Simeone‘s league leaders welcome the Basque side to Madrid on the back of an indifferent run of domestic form and a Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea.

Title rivals Real Madrid closed the gap to three points behind Los Rojiblancos thanks to a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo, with Barcelona in action against Real Sociedad tomorrow.

Simeone knows a win is a must against Alaves, but Portuguese star Felix misses the tie after incurring a one game ban for five bookings so far in 2020/21, as per reports from Marca.

A host of other Atletico stars are also one booking away from a ban as Simeone looks to keep their title bid on course in the coming weeks.

Angel Correa is expected to come into replace Felix with Mario Hermoso a possible rotation option for Renan Lodi.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V ALAVES

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke, Niguez, Llorente; Correa, Suarez, Carrasco