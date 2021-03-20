Joan Laporta’s plan to sign Erling Haaland for Barcelona

Joan Laporta’s presidency at Barcelona promises passion and emotion in the wake of some years of apathy according to Diario Sport. Integral to his ambition of returning the Catalan giants to the elite of the elite is the signing of a bonafide crack who will excite supporters and engender positivity, with Borussia Dortmund goal-machine Erling Haaland emerging as the number one target. The operation to sign him would be complicated, but Laporta is said to be determined to land his man.

Laporta is very much a football man, and has a wealth of contacts throughout Europe’s elite. He’s said to have spoken with several powerful agents to gain an understanding of the market, including Haaland’s representative Mino Raiola. The two share an excellent relationship and this could very much work in his favour in any potential deal, although it will ultimately be the player himself who decides his fate.

The Norwegian won’t come cheap. Dortmund are expected to welcome bidding starting at €75m, with nothing less than €100m expected to be sufficient to prise him away. A reduced clause will come into play in the summer of 2022, so the ideal time to sell Haaland from a financial perspective is this coming market. Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been credited with holding a keen interest in the remarkably prolific forward.

From a financial perspective, Barcelona’s new board of directors are in the process of an economic audit. Their main ambition is to negotiate the sale of Barca Corporate, which could bring in €200m. They also intend to sell two players that will bring in further financial muscle and lower the wage bill. Once that’s in place, Haaland will be in their sights.