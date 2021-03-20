Javi Gracia: My position at Valencia remains unchanged

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has insisted his role at the club remains unchanged despite growing speculation over his future.

Los Che are ten points outside of the European places in La Liga, with 11 games still to play in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, the former Watford head coach has insisted he is not concerned over his own place at the Estadio Mestalla or the potential club takeover.

“I don’t notice anything different from week to week,” he told an interview with Marca.

“What I do is focus on my work. Prepare the team better, I am not aware of what is happening.

“My purpose, not only in Valencia but in all the teams I have been at, is to fulfil my contract.”

Valencia are still in with a chance of hauling themselves back into the race for a Europa League spot, but Gracia’s side need a dramatic upturn in form and a slip up from their rivals.

His side face a home tie with Granada this weekend followed by a crucial run of matches against their rivals following the international break.

If Valencia do fail to qualify for Europe for the 2021/22 season, it will be the first time they have missed out on a continental qualification spot since 2018.