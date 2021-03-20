David Silva ruled out of Real Sociedad’s clash with Barcelona

Real Sociedad will be without veteran midfielder David Silva for their vital La Liga clash at home to highly flying Barcelona this weekend.

La Real will be aiming to keep alive their fading Top Four hopes against the Catalans with Ronald Koeman‘s visitors looking to keep themselves in the title race against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in what should be an intriguing tie at the Estadio Anoeta.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Silva will miss out against La Blaugrana, after failing to recover from the persistent back injury which forced him off in the first half against Granada last weekend.

Ander Guevara is the most likely option for Imanol Alguacil to replace Silva in midfield in his starting line up, as the hosts look to rotate their starting options against Barcelona.

POSSIBLE REAL SOCIEDAD STARTING XI V BARCELONA

Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Guevara, Illarramendi, Merino; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal