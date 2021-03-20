Celta Vigo and Real Madrid name starting lineups for La Liga clash at Balaidos

Real Madrid travel to Galicia this afternoon in the hope of building upon the positive momentum they’ve generated in recent times. Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo, who have the carrot of climbing as high as eighth in the league table if they can secure victory.

Madrid come into the game on the high of having comprehensively dismantled the much-fancied Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League, setting up a quarter-final tie with Liverpool, who they faced in the 2018 final. Pulling off an away win would see them leap-frog Barcelona and apply real pressure to faltering league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Karim Benzema skippers Madrid in the absence of Sergio Ramos. The Frenchman is in serious form, scoring a late double last weekend against Elche at Valdebebas to secure Madrid’s third victory in their last five. Both Barcelona and Atletico play tomorrow evening, so Zinedine Zidane’s men have a real chance to put pressure on their two title rivals.