Barcelona starlet Pedri’s market value soars in latest Transfermarkt update

Barcelona’s Pedri is growing in stature more and more with each passing week as noted by Diario Sport, both on the pitch and in the offices of Camp Nou. The teenager’s market value, according to Transfermarkt, has hit €70m, meaning he’s the La Liga player to have seen his value jump the highest in the recent update.

Pedri was rated at €50m back in January, meaning he’s gained €20m in value in just two-and-a-half months. He’s now the second 18 year-old player in the rankings according to value in all of football, with just his teammate Ansu Fati, rated at €80m, ahead of him.

Pedri was rated at just €7.2m last season while at Las Palmas. He hit €15m in October, €30m in November and then €50m in January, before reaching his current tally of €70m now. He’s surpassed only by Lionel Messi (€80m), Frenkie de Jong (€80m), Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (€75m) in the Barcelona squad.

Another player to have seen his stock rise significantly in the past few months is Oscar Mingueza, who’s gone from €5m to €10m in this latest update after being valued at just €150k a year ago. Several teams have asked for the centre-back, who Barcelona have the option of triggering a two-year contract extension with until the beginning of the summer.