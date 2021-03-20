Barcelona closely monitoring the progress of 16 year-old Uruguayan wonderkid

Uruguayan wonderkid Nicolas Siri has burst into the world of professional football like a hurricane according to Mundo Deportivo. The 16 year old has scored four goals in two games for Danubio, a club reliant on the teenager in their fight to avoid relegation. Last weekend he scored against Nacional on his debut, while on Friday he scored a perfect hat-trick against Boston River.

Barcelona, who have a strong network in Uruguay evidenced in their acquisition of Santi Bueno and Ronald Araujo, are monitoring the player’s progress closely, although he won’t be able to leave Uruguay until he turns 18. He’s already a regular within the country’s underage international setup, as is his brother Enzo Siri, two years his senior and a centre-back who also plays for Danubio.

Leandro Ramos, Danubio’s coach who also spent time with Salamanca as a player, is betting on weaponising the promising talent in the club’s fight against the drop. Many have drawn parallels with Ruben Sosa and Alvaro Recoba, two stars of the 90s who also debuted very young for Danubio.