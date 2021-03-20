All-Basque affair ends all square at San Mames as Athletic Bilbao and Eibar draw

Athletic Bilbao and Eibar drew 1-1 in a Basque Derby at San Mames on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Yuri Berchiche, teed up by Oscar de Marcos, opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute only for Kike to find Eibar’s equaliser in the 17th.

The result meant that Athletic moved into ninth, leapfrogging Levante, while Eibar climbed a place into 18th, moving ahead of Alaves. They’re now just a point shy of Elche and survival. Both sides will be content with the point but neither will be ecstatic. It keeps the train moving but won’t engender celebration.

Athletic travel to Anoeta next up to face Real Sociedad, a dry rehearsal for their upcoming (and long-delayed) Copa del Rey final from last season down in Seville. They then host Alaves back in Bilbao. Eibar travel to the capital next to lock horns with champions Real Madrid, before welcoming Levante to Ipurua.