Aissa Mandi set to Real Betis contract extension talks

Real Betis will open contract extension talks with defender Aissa Mandi in the coming weeks as they bid to elongate his stay at the club.

The Algerian international is out of contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin at the end of the season with no current update on his future.

However, after making 22 La Liga appearances from a possible 28 in 2020/21, the club have apparently changed their mind on retaining his services for next season.

The 29-year old could potentially reject the offer to remain in Andalucia, with outside interest in him, alongside a rumoured frustration at Los Verdiblancos’ delay in opening negotiations.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan and defending Premier League giants Liverpool have been linked with the former Stade Reims star and they could enter the race to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Mandi has made 141 appearances in all competitions for Real Betis since his arrival at the club in 2016.