Valencia look to poach Granada boss Martinez this summer

It has been a historic week for Granada as they clinched their place in the Europa League quarter final stage.

The Andalusian club have never before played in European football and despite enduring a campaign marked by multiple injuries, they have combined their heavy schedule to maintain a top eight place in La Liga.

Now, they will face Manchester United in the last eight of the competition and continue to dream.

However a report from Cadena Cope on Friday may be causing great concern.

Granada boss Diego Martinez is out of contract this summer and he is in talks to be appointed at struggling giants Valencia, who look set to part company with current boss Javi Gracia.

Martinez is said to have rejected the first contract offer from Granada and is open to the move, whilst Gracia may be allowed to depart the Mestalla by the club.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas is also said to be on the shortlist of Los Che.