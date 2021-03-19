The four issues Joan Laporta was asked by Barcelona fans on first presidential act

Joan Laporta was officially sworn in as the new Barcelona president earlier this week and he is now carrying out his duties in the role.

Laporta’s first official act as president was on Friday as he visited l’Hospitalet de Llobregat in an event organised by the Cruyff Foundation.

He attended the event along with his vice president Rafa Yuste and Miquel Camps, while he was asked for four demands by those Blaugrana fans who were present.

Firstly, he was asked to deliver the domestic double of La Liga – where the Catalan giants currently trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by four points – and the Copa del Rey, ahead of next month’s final against Athletic Bilbao, this campaign.

Unsurprisingly, with his contract expiring in three months and dominating current Barcelona news, the priority of renewing the deal of Lionel Messi was also voiced.

In addition to this, Laporta was asked to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and the possible return of the club’s former captain Xavi Hernandez was also raised.