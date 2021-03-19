Real Madrid’s season-defining week: Liverpool, Barcelona, Liverpool in 8 days

The Champions League draw for the quarter finals took place on Friday morning and it pitted Real Madrid against English champions Liverpool.

Los Blancos will host the Reds – at a yet unconfimed venue – on Tuesday 6 April, before taking on Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Saturday 10 April.

Read more: Champions League quarter final draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool in last eight

They will complete a hectic eight-day period by travelling to Liverpool – which may or may not be at Anfield – on Wednesday 13 April.

The location of both Champions League ties is yet to be decided due to the current government travel bans that exist between the UK and Spain – but those may be lifted by April.

As highlighted by Marca, this will be a season-defining run of fixtures for Madrid both domestically and in Europe, but this is a side who have excelled in such situations before.

For Liverpool, they will play host to Aston Villa in the Premier League encounter between the two legs.

Main image via Marca