Real Madrid player gets married wearing his tracksuit

It has been a challenging last 12 months for everybody with people having to adapt to a unique set of circumstances across the globe due to Covid-19.

One of the many social events that have had to be cancelled en mass are gatherings at weddings, which was the case for one Real Madrid player this week.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin tied the knot with his girlfriend Anastasia Tamazova – also from Ukraine – this week, as Marca report that the player wore a tracksuit to the occasion.

It was a civil ceremony due to the lack of guests and current restrictions in Madrid, meaning that the goalkeeper opted to go less formal for the occasion.

Lunin wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures from the event: “A very important and special day in our life. I love you.”

The goalkeeper is primarily the back-up to Thibaut Courtois at Madrid but he has just made one first-team appearance for the club – in the Copa del Rey defeat to Alcoyano earlier this year.