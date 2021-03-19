Real Madrid confirmed squad v Celta Vigo: Sergio Ramos misses out through injury

There has been a blow in Real Madrid news on Friday as club captain Sergio Ramos misses this weekend’s trip to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The central defender is the notable absentee from the 19-man called up by Los Blancos for the tricky fixture.

The talismanic central defender could not complete the recent victories over Elche and Atalanta due to a tibia issue and he may not recover in time to participate for Spain in the upcoming international break, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Ramos had only returned to the first-team fold a week ago after recovering fitness following a layoff that had lasted since January, with the central defender struggling to shake off his injury concerns.

It means that one of Nacho Fernandez or Eder Militao is likely to partner Raphael Varane this weekend.

Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are among the other absentees for the trip to Vigo.