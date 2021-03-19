Real Madrid and Granada making neutral venue plans for European clashes

La Liga pair Real Madrid and Granada may be forced to play their European quarter finals outside of Spain after drawing English sides in the last eight.

Under current Covid-19 public health guidelines, travel from the UK to Spain is strictly prohibited until March 30, meaning their respective games against Liverpool and Manchester United could be moved.

Liverpool were forced to play both of their Champions League last 16 games against RB Leipzig in Budapest, with United beating Real Sociedad 4-0 in Turin in their first leg in the Europa League last 16.

Atletico Madrid needed to play their own last 16 first leg against Chelsea in Bucharest, and according to reports from Marca, the Romanian capital is now being considered as an option by Real Madrid and Granada.

Travel into the UK, within an ‘elite sports bubble’, is permitted with both second legs set to take place as planned at Anfield and Old Trafford on April 14/15.