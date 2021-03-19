La Liga Levante

Real Betis boost European hopes with Levante win

Real Betis have increased their chances of securing a European spot this season with a crucial 2-0 La Liga win at home to Levante.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side remain in sixth place in the table but they have increased their cushion inside the top seven by nine points.

The home side dominated from the start in this one as Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias both wasted early chances to break the deadlock before the break.

Real Betis Borja Iglesias

However, Pellegrini’s side were not deterred in their push to secure a fifth league win in six games as Fekir fired home on 70 minutes after a brilliant solo run.

That breakthrough tipped the balance in Los Verdiblancos favour late on, as Juanmi tucked home from close range after Aitor Fernandez saved Aissa Mandi‘s header.

Up next for Pellegrini’s in form side is a trip to Elche next weekend with Levante at home to rock bottom Huesca.

