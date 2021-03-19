PSG to challenge Barcelona for Lyon star Memphis Depay

Barcelona could face a renewed battle to sign Lyon’s Memphis Depay this summer with Paris Saint-Germain interested in the Dutch star.

Depay has signalled his intention to leave Lyon when his contract expires at the Groupama Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with a free transfer move for the 27-year old to reunite the pair at the Camp Nou.

With Koeman’s budget set to be restricted ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, he is also rumoured to be tracking fellow contract rebels Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia.

However, according to reports from Diario Sport, PSG are also tracking the former Manchester United forward due to ongoing uncertainty over the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

With Depay free to agree a pre contract deal from June onwards, any move is likely to come down to which club offers the best financial and sporting offer to him.