“Neymar will play with Messi, but at Barcelona” – says star’s former agent

The future of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain has been in the spotlight ever since he moved to Paris with a return to Barcelona often suggested.

Last month, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Brazilian was likely to renew his deal in the French capital and indeed that was linked with the Parisians attempts to sign Lionel Messi.

Messi is out of contract at the Camp Nou on 30 June and is theoretically free to speak with other clubs at the moment, with less than five months remaining of his deal.

Barcelona news is being dominated by the Argentine star’s future with a report from El Confidencial this week outlining the club are preparing to offer him a lifetime contract at the Camp Nou.

Neymar and Messi spent four years together at the Camp Nou but his former agent and the former Blaugrana chief scout in South America, Andre Cury, believes the Brazilian wants to line up alongside Messi again – but once more in Catalonia.

Cury told reporters, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Neymar will play with Messi, but at Barcelona, not PSG. At another team I doubt it can be done.”