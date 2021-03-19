Huesca La Liga

La Liga striker returns after 14 months and two ACL knee injuries

After 14 long months and two injury nightmares, Osasuna star striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila has returned to a matchday squad.

The Argentine missed the final six months of the last campaign with an ACL injury suffered in his left knee in January before suffering a similar injury in his right knee in September, on the eve of the current campaign.

Now, 14 months after his last match, the 27-year-old has returned to Osasuna’s side for this weekend’s La Liga clash against basement side Huesca.

It is a fitting fixture for Avila, who helped fire Huesca to promotion in 2018 and netted 10 league goals for them in just 20 starts in the 2018/19 season, but he then joined Osasuna permanently from parent club San Lorenzo in Argentina.

That move was processed for a reported €2.7m and his form has continued to improve – scoring 11 goals in just 22 appearances for the club.

However, he has suffered multiple injury heartbreaks since and he will now be hopeful of a sustained run of fitness and matches at the Pamplona club.

Avila is a striker whose game is based on a lot more than just his goal output, with his work rate and energy valued assets of his style of play.

