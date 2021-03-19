La Liga striker returns after 14 months and two ACL knee injuries

After 14 long months and two injury nightmares, Osasuna star striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila has returned to a matchday squad.

The Argentine missed the final six months of the last campaign with an ACL injury suffered in his left knee in January before suffering a similar injury in his right knee in September, on the eve of the current campaign.

😁 ¡La espera ha llegado a su fin! 💪🏼 El Chimy Ávila (@chimy337) vuelve a una convocatoria con el @CAOsasuna ❌ Lleva 14 meses de inactividad por culpa de dos lesiones de rodillapic.twitter.com/XhKb7RBbrx — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 19, 2021

Now, 14 months after his last match, the 27-year-old has returned to Osasuna’s side for this weekend’s La Liga clash against basement side Huesca.

It is a fitting fixture for Avila, who helped fire Huesca to promotion in 2018 and netted 10 league goals for them in just 20 starts in the 2018/19 season, but he then joined Osasuna permanently from parent club San Lorenzo in Argentina.

That move was processed for a reported €2.7m and his form has continued to improve – scoring 11 goals in just 22 appearances for the club.

However, he has suffered multiple injury heartbreaks since and he will now be hopeful of a sustained run of fitness and matches at the Pamplona club.

Avila is a striker whose game is based on a lot more than just his goal output, with his work rate and energy valued assets of his style of play.