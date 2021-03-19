La Liga stars called up for Belgium duty

La Liga will have three representatives in the Belgium national team for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has announced a provisional 32-man squad to face Wales, the Czech Republic and Belarus in their crunch triple header.

Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to start as Martinez’s No.1 choice in goal with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad midfield pair Yannick Carrasco and Adnan Januzaj also included.

Courtois’ Los Blancos teammate Eden Hazard misses out again with the former Chelsea star currently sidelined due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been included in the squad, however, his participation hinges on a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Under current restrictions, Lukaku will not be allowed to join up with the Red Devils in Leuven next week, but that could change if he is granted permission at a later date.