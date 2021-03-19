Europa League draw: Granada to face Manchester United, Villarreal against Dinamo Zagreb

The draw has been completed for the quarter finals of the Europa League with Spanish sides Granada and Villarreal both discovering their opponents.

Granada – who are in European competition for the first time in their history and eliminated Napoli and Molde in the previous rounds – will face English giants Manchester United – who defeated Real Sociedad earlier this campaign.

Villarreal, who are regulars at this stage of European competition, eliminated Dynamo Kiev in the previous round and will now face Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb, who memorably eliminated Tottenham in the last stage.

The first legs of the quarter final draw will be played on 8 April, and the second legs will be played on 15 April 2021.

Quarter final Europa League draw:

Granada v Manchester United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

The first legs of the semi final draw will be played on 29 April, and the second legs will be played on 6 May 2021.

Semi final draw:

Granada/Manchester United v Roma/Ajax

Villarreal/Dinamo Zagreb v Arsenal/Slavia Prague