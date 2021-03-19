Champions League quarter final draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool in last eight

The Champions League draw for both the quarter finals and semi finals of this year’s competition took place on Friday morning.

Real Madrid are the only Spanish team remaining in the tournament and the 13-time record winners will face current Premier League champions Liverpool.

Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid were all eliminated at the Round of 16 stage in the Champions League.

The first legs of the quarter finals will be played on 6 and 7 April, and the second legs will be played on 13 and 14 April 2021.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

The first legs of the semi finals will be played on 27 and 28 April, and the second legs will be played on 4 and 5 May 2021.

Bayern Munich/PSG v Borussia Dortmund/Man City

Porto/Chelsea v Liverpool/Real Madrid

The final will be played on 29 May 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.