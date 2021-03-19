Barcelona star on teammate Lionel Messi: “He loves Barça and is happy here”

Recent Barcelona news has focused on the future of Lionel Messi with his contract at the Camp Nou expiring on 30 June.

With just over 100 days remaining of the Argentine’s contract remaining, there continues to be a great deal of uncertainty over whether the player will renew at the Blaugrana or head for pastures new.

Jordi Alba has been a teammate of Messi’s at Barcelona over the past nine seasons and he believes the forward – with whom he often links up in attacking moves – is still happy at the club.

The left-back is cited by Marca as saying: “I hope he stays with us, it is clear that he is a unique player, he is the best in the world and I hope he stays, but it is a decision that he has to make and it must be respected.

“Whatever happens, we have to accept it. But I am clear that above all, he loves Barça and is happy here and has always shown it, with the level he has reached in all these years.”

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

However, with the election of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president there is renewed hope that Messi may stay beyond this season.