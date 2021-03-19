Barcelona identify next young star to promote to first-team squad

Barcelona news this season has focused on the emergence of their young stars with Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza and Ansu Fati among those to make an impression.

Now, a report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines that another star from the club’s B team has been identified as the next youngster who could be promoted to the first-team squad at the Camp Nou.

Nico Gonzalez – who has been at the club since the age of 11 and turned 19 in January – is said to have caught the eye of Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and is being closely monitored by first-team coaches with a view to a promotion.

Gonzalez is renowned for his vision and reading of the game, his skill in possession, his vision and tactical nous.

The Spain Under-19 international stands at 1.88m tall and although the Galician’s contract expires this summer, the club are hopeful of pinning him to a long-term deal that is likely to include first-team opportunities.