Barcelona identify next young star to promote to first-team squad

Barcelona news this season has focused on the emergence of their young stars with PedriIlaix MoribaOscar Mingueza and Ansu Fati among those to make an impression.

Now, a report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines that another star from the club’s B team has been identified as the next youngster who could be promoted to the first-team squad at the Camp Nou.

Nico Gonzalez – who has been at the club since the age of 11 and turned 19 in January – is said to have caught the eye of Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and is being closely monitored by first-team coaches with a view to a promotion.

Gonzalez is renowned for his vision and reading of the game, his skill in possession, his vision and tactical nous.

The Spain Under-19 international stands at 1.88m tall and although the Galician’s contract expires this summer, the club are hopeful of pinning him to a long-term deal that is likely to include first-team opportunities.

  1. Mahmud sulaiman getso says:
    19th March 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Nice

  2. Dan Burcea says:
    19th March 2021 at 3:38 pm

    For those watching Barcelona B, the promotion of Nico Gonzalez is not really a surprise. Alongside Collado and maybe Ludovit Reis (loaned to VfL Osnabrück), he can become a long-term solution.

