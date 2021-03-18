Who will Granada and Villarreal face in the quarter-finals of the Europa League?

Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb, Roma, Ajax, Manchester United and Slavia Prague are the rivals that Granada and Villarreal could meet in the quarter-finals of the Europa League when the draw is made this Friday as noted by Marca.

Neither Spanish side will have an easy draw, but in Dinamo Zagreb and Slavia Prague (Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers’ vanquishers respectively) they have two opposite numbers they would fancy themselves against.

There are stiff tests, however. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Borja Mayoral’s Roma, Ajax and Manchester United. As well as the quarter-finals (scheduled for 8 and 15 April) the semi-finals will also be drawn tomorrow afternoon. There are no conditions in place, so Granada could be drawn against Villarreal.

La Liga hold the Europa League, with Sevilla having emerged victorious from the post-lockdown mini-tournament that took place in Germany late last summer. Neither Granada nor Villarreal are quite at the same level Sevilla were last season, but both will be hoping to upset the apple cart.