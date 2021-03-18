Spanish football evening headlines: Madrid ask Hazard for patience, Marcelo triggers speculation about Cristiano’s return and Barcelona face a fight to land Aguero

Spanish football headlines for 18 March

Real Madrid ask Eden Hazard for patience

Eden Hazard will not undergo surgery according to Marca. At least for now, that is. Real Madrid don’t believe that another ankle operation will put an end to the problems that have plagued him ever since he landed in Spain, and believe the best course of action is for him to recover calmly and with patience.

Read more here.

Marcelo triggers rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Real Madrid

Many have opined on the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid since reports broke in the wake of Juventus’ elimination from the Champions League indicating that was what the Portuguese desired. Now, Marcelo, one of his best friends in the Madrid dressing room, has joined in according to Diario AS.

Read more here.

Barcelona have a fight on their hands for Sergio Aguero

David Alaba, Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero. These are names of footballers set to become free agents this summer who have been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, whose financial situation, according to Mundo Deportivo requires a good deal of guile in the transfer market.

Read more here.