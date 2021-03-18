Salary cut and a life contract: Laporta’s plan for Messi

Joan Laporta was inaugurated as president of Barcelona on Wednesday, and one of the most pressing tasks awaiting him as he first takes office is Lionel Messi’s future. Mundo Deportivo cite reports detailing his plan to convince the Argentine star to renew his contract at Camp Nou and lead their new era.

Laporta’s ambition is to offer Messi a salary reduction but counter-balance that blow by implementing it within a lifetime duration. It’s a measure that will serve as an example to the rest of the squad that the club need to tighten their belt, while simultaneously integrating the Argentine into the structure of the club whenever he decides to retire.

No short-term news is expected on Messi’s future, but informal conversations are expected to take place soon to lay the groundwork for an eventual deal. Messi has looked revitalised in recent months after trying to leave Barcelona last summer, working superbly alongside the club’s cabal of young talent.