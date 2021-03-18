Real Madrid set to move for Jorge de Frutos if Lucas Vazquez departs as expected

Jorge de Frutos has emerged as the alternative if Lucas Vazquez does indeed part company with Real Madrid when his contract with the club expires this summer according to Marca.

De Frutos came through the Madrid youth system and is currently at Levante, but Los Blancos retain a 50% stake in the player as well as first refusal, putting them in pole position to bring him in.

Madrid are said to be confident he’d be the ideal player to replace Lucas Vazquez, who looks likely to be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Frutos began his career with Rayo Majadahonda before joining Castilla, going out on loan to Real Valladolid and then Rayo Vallecano before joining Levante.

Madrid didn’t include a buyback clause to avoid legal problems, but retained faith that the player could be a valuable asset at some point in the future. The man from Segovia has scored three goals and contributed eight assists this season, and has also drawn the attention of Sevilla in recent weeks.