Lucas Vazquez’s future looking away from Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez’s agent and Jose Angel Sanchez, the sporting director of Real Madrid, met several days ago to discuss the player’s contract renewal according to Marca. Ever since, Lucas Vazquez has began to seek an option outside of Madrid while the club are looking at potential replacements.

Lucas Vazquez rejected a three-year extension that included a ten per cent salary reduction in January, after which talks cooled down until this last meeting where it became evident both parties were some distance away from each other.

Lucas Vazquez is still featuring heavily in Zinedine Zidane’s team, with injuries ensuring he’s a permanent fixture in the starting eleven, always delivering a high level of performance.

The Galician is clear in himself that he deserves another chance at Madrid, but the link between the two parties seems to be broken somewhat. For that, he’ll now begin to look further afield for a club that both values and appeals to him.

Despite this, the relationship between player and club remains perfect, and any departure will at least be cordial. Lucas Vazquez is the ultimate professional and will fight with every last drop of his blood from now and until the end of the season.