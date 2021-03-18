Barcelona have a fight on their hands for Sergio Aguero

David Alaba, Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero. These are names of footballers set to become free agents this summer who have been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, whose financial situation, according to Mundo Deportivo requires a good deal of guile in the transfer market.

Aguero, a close friend of Lionel Messi, would be an asset that Joan Laporta, the new Barcelona president, is considering weaponising to help him in his ambition to retain the services of his indispensable captain. The competition to secure a deal, however, will be fierce.

Reports in England claim that Chelsea, who this week knocked Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League, are closely following Aguero’s situation at Manchester City. The London club tried to sign him when he joined City.

Aguero has played just 14 games this season, sidelined significantly due to injury and Coronavirus. The Argentine is a legend at City, a club he joined for €40m from Atletico back in 2011. He’s their top scorer with 257 goals from 384 games.