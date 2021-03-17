Watch: Yannick Carrasco has penalty claim turned down for Atletico Madrid at Chelsea

Atletico Madrid travelled to London tonight for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Los Rojiblancos lost the first leg 1-0 at a neutral venue, with Diego Simeone setting up to secure a clean sheet only for his defence to be breached by Olivier Giroud.

Simeone’s Atletico have traditionally been suited to these types of European fixtures, however, and certainly stood a real chance leading into the second leg.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Leeds at the weekend, and while they’ve been miserly in giving up goals they’ve not been free-flowing when it comes to actually scoring them.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for Atletico, however, despite the positive system Simeone went with.

Chelsea dominated possession and didn’t allow los rojiblancos to find their frequency, and took the lead on the night shortly after the half-hour mark after a lightning quick break.

Hakim Ziyech dealt the killer blow, putting Chelsea 2-0 up on aggregate and giving Atletico quite the mountain to climb.

The Spaniards felt somewhat aggrieved going into the break after failing to have earned at least one penalty, after Luis Suarez and most significantly Yannick Carrasco had shouts ignored.