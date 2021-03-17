Spanish football evening headlines: Laporta’s message to Messi, no fans at Copa del Rey finals and Atletico Madrid in Champions League action

Spanish football evening headlines for 17 March.

Laporta’s Messi message

Joan Laporta was officially sworn in as the new Barcelona president on Wednesday evening and he had a special message to star player Lionel Messi.

Read more: Joan Laporta’s emotional message to Lionel Messi

Laporta told the assembled group, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I will do everything I can to try to convince Leo to stay. He knows this.

“We will try everything because he is the best player in history and forgive me for saying this to you in front of everyone here, but you know how much I love you and how much we want you to stay.”

No fans at finals

It was reported by Cadena Ser on Wednesday that the Spanish FA were hopeful of fans attending both Copa del Rey finals scheduled for next month.

However, this move appears to now be a non-starter with OK Diario outlining that the Basque Government have already rejected this suggestion while Diario AS claims the national government are also ruling out the possibility.

Read more: Government overrules Spanish FA plans for fans at Copa del Rey finals

Despite falling rates of Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout picking up pace in Spain, governments are urging caution and claim that fans returning to stadiums will send out the wrong signal.

Atleti in Champions League action

The Champions League Round of 16 concludes tonight as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Chelsea.

Read more: Chelsea v Atletico Madrid confirmed team news: Diego Simeone’s side line up in 4-4-2

Los Rojiblancos line-up for the return leg in a 4-4-2 formation, with Joao Felix partnering Luis Suarez in attack with Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco – both absent from the first leg – returning.

Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa have dropped out of the side from the first leg.