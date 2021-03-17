Sevilla follow up El Gran Derbi triumph with 2-0 defeat of Elche at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla endured a season-defining month most recently but Julen Lopetegui’s men have appeared to have been able to recalibrate themselves in preparation for the business end of La Liga.

The Andalusians lost to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, while defeat to Barcelona in the league effectively killed their title challenge before it could even walk and talk.

Sevilla got back on track this past weekend by beating Real Betis in El Gran Derbi, the battle of Seville, and have followed that up with a good 2-0 defeat of Elche at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring for the Andalusians in the 43rd minute before Mudo Vazquez put the icing on the cake with their second in the 90th, ensuring Sevilla moved three points behind Real Madrid and nine clear of Real Sociedad.

This is Elche’s fourth loss in their last five, with the newly-promoted side currently sitting in the precarious position of just a point clear of Alaves and the relegation zone.