Sergio Ramos will make decision on Real Madrid future this week

The future of club captain Sergio Ramos has dominated Real Madrid news in recent months and the defender is due to make a decision on his future within days.

The talismanic central defender is out of contract in the Spanish capital on 30 June and he has, in theory, been free to speak to other clubs since January due to the nature of his contract.

Read more: Real Madrid boss Zidane: “I don’t know what will happen with Sergio Ramos”

With just over three months of his current deal remaining, the Spain international’s future is increasingly uncertain despite his continued prominence and significance at Real Madrid.

A report from La Sexta show El Chiringuito now claims that the defender will make a key decision on his future this week.

🚨🚨 INFORMACIÓN de @jpedrerol sobre el FUTURO DE RAMOS: 💣💥”DECISÓN EN LOS PRÓXIMOS DÍAS”. Lo estamos viendo en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/COtIkUbNyN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 17, 2021

Ramos will celebrate his 35th birthday in just under two weeks and both the length of contract and salary – with Madrid pushing 10 percent pay cuts across the club – issues on his decision.

The former Sevilla defender has netted 101 goals in 670 first-team appearances at the club.