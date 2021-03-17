Napoli linked with Barcelona defender Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo looks set to leave Barcelona at the end of this season according to Diario Sport. The left-back isn’t part of Ronald Koeman’s plans and the club are looking for a replacement as well as a suitor who can fulfil Barcelona’s wishes.

Napoli have long been labelled a serious contender, with the Italian club keen on organising a loan with an option to buy for the next two seasons.

Barcelona aren’t keen on facilitating that operation as their preference would be to bring in cash as soon as possible, with the defender’s market price set at €20m. There are thought to be several Premier League clubs potentially interested.

Napoli’s interest isn’t new. They tried to bring him in last summer, but Barcelona were similarly averse to facilitating a transfer where no immediate capital would change hands.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Junior joined Barcelona from Betis in the summer of 2019 but hasn’t settled in Catalonia as he or the club would have hoped.