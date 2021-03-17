Mission (almost) Impossible: Barcelona’s quest to shift their deadwood

Barcelona have a job on their hands in these coming weeks and months to shift some of the expensive deadweight they’ve accumulated in recent times according to Marca.

Sales are imperative if the blaugrana intend on entering the race to sign Erling Haaland or a comparative figure, with the Norwegian marksman sitting at the top of their wish-list.

Coronavirus has mandated that we’re very much living in a buyer’s market, however, with incomes at an all-time low and big-money transfers becoming increasingly rare.

Miralem Pjanic cost €60m last summer but has been an unmitigated failure at Camp Nou. Finding a buyer for anywhere near that fee will be impossible, so Barcelona’s ambition will most likely be to move him on solely to save his significant salary.

Antoine Griezmann is another potential sacrificial lamb, especially if Joan Laporta manages to bring in Haaland or Sergio Aguero. He cost the blaugrana €120m two summers ago, and the French forward is set to earn €21m, €23m and €25 in each of the next three seasons. Difficult to find a buyer willing to take that on.

Philippe Coutinho, who’s been absent through injury for the best part of this season, is the most expensive signing in the club’s history but has by no means lived up to that honour. A loan deal, in his case, appears to be the best option.

Martin Braithwaite cost Barcelona €18m, but he’s not been exactly prolific in Catalonia and is said to be determined to stay put and fulfil his contract with the club. His is another complicated case it will be difficult to resolve.