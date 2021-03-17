Mediapro CEO funds Laporta election payment at Barcelona

The newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has the obligatory deposit payment to allow him to officially be sworn into the position.

Now it has emerged in Catalan media outlet Expansion that of that €124.6 payment, €30m was pledged by the CEO of Mediapro Jaume Roures.

The payment has been made through a company called Orpheus, while Roures’s company has bid for La Liga TV rights before and pulled out of a financial commitment to Ligue 1 in France earlier this season.

That Mediapro were unable to fulfil two of their pre-agreed four-season contract with Ligue 1 after just a few months may well raise questions regarding this agreement, although a personal payment commitment is of course separate from that of the business.

Mediapro are a prominent media company who operate out of the Catalan capital and also provide a high level of media coverage for La Liga itself including TV images.