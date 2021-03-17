Las Palmas president confirms Barcelona payment for Pedri

The president of Las Palmas has confirmed the club have received a total of €11m from Barcelona so far from their signing of midfielder Pedri.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from the island club this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

Now, Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez has confirmed his club have received an additional €6m from their add-ons while he also confirmed that the total value of the deal could reach a total sum of €22m.

The teenager has earned his first call-up to the Spanish national squad this month, earning his former club an additional €1m.

Read more: Las Palmas collect €1m windfall from Barcelona with Pedri’s Spain call up

The president of the Canarian team also revealed that “there was a team from Spain that offered more money, but we kept our word on him going to Barça, where he has gone to the perfect home.”

According to research data from KMPG last month, the teenager has enjoyed a market value rise of €26m over the past year – more than any other player in world football.