La Liga gives approval to Joan Laporta as Barcelona president

La Liga have ratified the depository payment which will allow Joan Laporta to be officially unveiled as the new president of Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Laporta had submitted the depository payment of €124.6m required by the club’s statutes – as 15 percent of the budget for the Blaugrana – and the league have accepted this payment.

The 58-year-old will officially be inaugurated as the club’s president at the Camp Nou at 6pm local time – 5pm GMT – to serve his second spell in the position, having previously been in the hotseat between 2003 and 2010.

Political opponents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu had occupied the position in the decade since.

Laporta, who secured the presidency with 30,184 votes (54.28 percent of the votes) will now be tasked with steering the club through a turbulent financial period and providing stability.

Carlos Tusquets has been the acting interim president of the Blaugrana since late October when Bartomeu resigned from his position.

Joan Laporta

