La Liga fans to return to stadiums next month, Tebas believes

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes fans will be able to return to stadiums across the league by April.

Supporters have not been in stadiums across the top two divisions of Spanish football since March of last year due to the outbreak of the virus across Europe.

Football across Spain was then paused for three months before the 2019/20 campaign was concluded across June and July, but fans have not yet been allowed to return to stadia due to the stringent health guidance.

La Liga news across the months since has featured speculation of when supporters would be permitted back into matches, although Tebas admitted in December during an interview with Marca that it was not the time to focus on the subject.

Tebas now has a renewed tone of optimism, possibly fuelled by falling rates of infection coupled with the emergence from winter and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tebas said, in quotes carried by Marca: “If the circumstances arise, then yes (fans will return). We are already prepared, we would have been there for months, but there are circumstances that we cannot control. We have been here for a year and we hope that in the third week of April we can begin to have a percentage in the stadiums.”