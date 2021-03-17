La Liga boss excited by talk of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid return: “He is man made in Madrid – it would be beautiful”

La Liga president Javier Tebas is excited by the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational summer return to Real Madrid.

Reports from both El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope late last week claimed the Portuguese superstar could be allowed to leave Juventus this summer and that his agent Jorge Mendes had contacted Los Blancos over a potential return.

Last week, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane excited Real Madrid news by claiming of a possible return of Ronaldo this summer: “It can happen.”

League chief Tebas has now added, in quotes carried by Marca: “He continues to make a difference, he is still a genius and a star. He is man made in Madrid – it would be beautiful.”

The former Manchester United star is the all-time leading goal scorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances – smashing multiple records in the process and winning two league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Ronaldo, now aged 36, could be on the market this summer as Juve look to ease their wage bill in order to reinvest in their squad – with a return to the Spanish capital a possibility.