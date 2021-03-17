Joan Laporta’s plan to ensure Lionel Messi renews his Barcelona contract

It is now official – Barcelona have Joan Laporta as their new president and he must get to work straight away with a lengthy ‘to do’ list.

The most pressing matters are somewhat intertwined: how to tackle the club’s alarming debt situation and attempting to renew the contract of their star player Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

A report from El Confidencial now outlines that the focus in Barcelona news will be prioritising the renewal of the attacking star and attempting to persuade him to stay.

He is seen as an essential player for the future – despite celebrating his 34th birthday this summer – due to his continued excellent output.

The club are realistic that Messi will need to accept a pay cut – and are hopeful of an agreement that could reach up to 30 percent in a wage deduction.

However, to balance this they will offer the player a ‘contract for life’, which will see him actively involved with the club after his retirement whilst still earning a salary.

There is an awareness that Messi – who has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou – is a net generator of income and his renewal is prioritised.